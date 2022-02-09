Wow! Parth Samthaan hints at working with Niti Taylor for THIS upcoming project

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have won hearts with their wonderful chemistry in ‘Kaisi Hai Yaariyan’. They are undoubtedly one of the most popular jodis on television and the duo is all set to share screen space yet again.

Parth once dropped a hint about the new season of his renowned youth-based show. Sharing the post on the new season, Parth captioned it "2022..Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season-4????Let’s see what y’all have to say about this one ??? #kyy4."

The two will be shooting soon for a new project which will release on Voot. The details are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Parth Samthaan reveals how he would propose to Erica Fernandes and Shivangi Joshi

Parth and Niti, who were seen in Kaisi Hai Yaariyan, where Parth played the role of Maanik Malhotra and featured alongside Niti, who played Nandini Murthy, the love interest of the former, won hearts for the roles. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014. Parth and Niti’s sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth and they were fondly called ‘MaNan.’

Also Read: UNMISSABLE! Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK video before he rose to fame proves that he was a STAR in making

Kaisi Hai Yaariyan was about a group of friends, popularly known as the FAB-5 in the S.P.A.C.E academy and captured the drama that unfolded in their lives, while they were getting tangled in the complexity of relationships.

Credit: India Forums