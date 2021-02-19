Wow! Parth Samthaan opens up to Erica Fernandes about his secret of weight loss

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it was among the top serials on television.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag had the audience smitten with their chemistry. They became household names instantly.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumours were flying that they were more than friends, but there was no confirmation about the same.

But today, they share a strong friendship, and fans love to watch their chemistry on screen.

The two have a the massive fan following and have won a lot of awards for the best pair. Moreover, their off-screen Masti is loved by all.

Since the show has gone off air, the audience misses them.

Recently Parth shared a photo where he is looking slim and trim, to which Erica had a question and she commented saying that she he has lost a lot of weight to which the actor replied saying that he has started to eat healthy food and that’s why he has lost the weight.

Fans have got excited to see the two chat and have a fun conversation, they demand to see them together on-screen someday soon.

Well, no doubt Parth seems to have taken to a healthy lifestyle and the result is quite visible.

