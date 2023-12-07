Wow! Partha Samthaan confirms dating someone, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor says, “you can fall in love twice, thrice, four times, five times”

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated. Parth has now spoken about his love life to a news portal.
Partha Samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following. The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and he became a household name. His pairing with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience. The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated. 

Parth has now spoken about his love life to a news portal. When asked which space is he in right now, he said, “Climax space. Soon you will hear about a happy ending (laughs). There's too much drama, and once that culminates, I hope it ends happily. No hearts will break."  He further added, “The Social Currency fame star shared, "Probably I am in that building stage. It's a building stage, and I can't stay concrete on it but I am in a good space. Let's see where it goes. When I think I can announce it officially, I will.”

Parth further added, “I will not say that you can fall in love only once, you can fall in love twice, thrice, four times, five times. It happens. It happens organically, and it will happen on your own”

On the work front, Parth will soon be making his Telugu film debut. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

