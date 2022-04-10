WOW! Pratik Sehajpal shares yet another AMAZING behind the scenes from the sets of Naagin 6

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is in the works of ruling the fiction world as well.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 19:13
WOW! Pratik Sehajpal shares yet another AMAZING behind the scenes from the sets of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well. He recently entered the show as Rudra and the fans love him in his character.

Pratik even shared a heartfelt post when he entered the cast and thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity. Pratik is even united with former Bigg Boss co-star Tejasswi Prakash with whom he used to have a rather not so cordial 

ALSO READ:

Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Pratik keeps sharing glimpses from the set and the fans love watching it. He recently took to Instagram to share another one of these glimpses.

He shared a reel compiling some clips from behind the scenes on the sets of Naagin 6.

He wrote, “Behind the scenes in front of the camera”

Check it out here:

Pratik Sehajpal has come a long way since he began his journey. He debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition.  He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.ALSO READ:

OMG! Pratik Sehajpal’s First Look from Naagin 6 is here and you cannot miss it! Watch Video

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Simba Nagpal Colors tv Rudra Big Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 19:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! From Sumbul Touqeer to Divyanka Tripathi, check out THESE television celebs with their interesting hidden talents
MUMBAI: Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. The actress is being loved by all. But recently,...
EXCLUSIVE! Tassnim Sheikh opens about her feelings for her character; says, “Rakhi’s character is like a rainbow, which has every shade”
MUMBAI: Tassnim Sheikh is ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus' popular running show...
Beautiful! THESE celebs from television look absolutely flawless in their No-Makeup look, take a look
MUMBAI: TV actresses look picture perfect in their on-point makeup, jewelry, costumes, and more. These hotties set the...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Raj Singh Arora talks about his thoughts on Bigg Boss and says, “I have been offered Bigg Boss many times and every time I have said no”
MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality...
Revealed! Ajay Devgn’s VFX studio issues statement in connection with Adipurush’s VFX amidst the backlashes
MUMBAI: After being trolled for 'bad VFX', Ajay Devgn's company NY VFXwala has clarified that it has not done the VFX...
Pandya Store: What! Deven steals the money, Shweta found unconscious on the floor
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
RECENT STORIES
Revealed! Ajay Devgn’s VFX studio issues statement in connection with Adipurush’s VFX amidst the backlashes
Revealed! Ajay Devgn’s VFX studio issues statement in connection with Adipurush’s VFX amidst the backlashes