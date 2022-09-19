Wow! Pratik Sehajpal is the Golden Boy of reality and fiction shows; Twitter fans go crazy!

Pratik Sehajpal has become the golden boy of entertainment with releases lined up and back to back successful projects.

 

 

Pratik

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is on a steady rise and his fame is only getting bigger and bigger by day. Pratik is currently seen on the Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin 6 as a Rudra Raichand.

Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik is also churning out hits after hits in terms of Music Videos. Pratik is the most sought after star on Television and the OTT world right now, everything he touches turns to gold. Pratik made a dashing entry into the show, ‘Naagin 6’. Fans are loving his new avatar as the romantic hero. 

He has been trending on twitter for the past two days for various reasons, he has a new song coming out, he was recently a part of the Khatron ke Khiladi finale and his role in Naagin 6.

Fans have been going crazy on twitter with reactions to his dashing looks, and his meeting with different celebrities. Check out some of the best reactions from twitter fans here:


    77  


Meanwhile, on the show, after the leap we saw that Pratha and Rishabh are raising Anmol as their daughters and the professor is raising Prarthana, the Sapera is on a hunt to find who the shesh naagin is. We also saw the entry of Rudra Raichand who Anmol is in love with. Prarthana has fate encounters with Pratha and Rudra. 

Well, we could’nt be happier for Pratik and we wish him more and more success!

