WOW! Prince Narula reveals what he used to do before he got famous in reality shows

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them; be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Prince grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader.

He was last seen in the show Lock Upp. Although he wasn’t a contestant on the show, he was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path. He would now be seen as one of the gang leaders in the upcoming season of Roadies.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for being part of the reality show MTV Roadies where he is a mentor and he guides his team on how to perform in the show.

Now we came across a video where Prince reveals what he used to do before he got the fame from all the reality shows.

In the video one of the contestants of Roadies comes and tells Prince that he hasn’t seen anyone who gives so much of love and respect to the show the way he does.

To which Prince said “The show has made me and I am not doing much for the show and even if I give the show everything it's less. I was no one, I used to sit in a small shop and work and then suddenly from the show I got so much love, fame and success and whatever I am today is because of this show hence I say take the show seriously”

Well, there is no doubt that Prince Today is called the “King” of reality shows and it all began from MTV Roadies, today he has come a long way and made a name for himself with a lot of hard work and dedication.

