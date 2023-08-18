WOW! Prince Narula reveals what he used to do before he got famous in reality shows

Prince is known as the king of reality shows and his journey began from the reality show MTV Roadies where he emerged as the winner of the show. Now we came across a video where he revealed what he used to do before he got this fame.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 08:45
Prince Narula

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them; be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Prince grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader.

He was last seen in the show Lock Upp. Although he wasn’t a contestant on the show, he was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path. He would now be seen as one of the gang leaders in the upcoming season of Roadies.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for being part of the reality show MTV Roadies where he is a mentor and he guides his team on how to perform in the show.

Now we came across a video where Prince reveals what he used to do before he got the fame from all the reality shows.

Also read - Wow! Prince Narula reveals his Bollywood dream; says “The industry is already launching their kids and relatives where will they have time for us”

In the video one of the contestants of Roadies comes and tells Prince that he hasn’t seen anyone who gives so much of love and respect to the show the way he does.

To which Prince said “The show has made me and I am not doing much for the show and even if I give the show everything it's less. I was no one, I used to sit in a small shop and work and then suddenly from the show I got so much love, fame and success and whatever I am today is because of this show hence I say take the show seriously”

Well, there is no doubt that Prince Today is called the “King” of reality shows and it all began from MTV Roadies, today he has come a long way and made a name for himself with a lot of hard work and dedication.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Prince Narula reveals how he was backstabbed and cheated by a close friend in his earlier struggling days

Prince Narula Roadies Bigg Boss Splitsvilla Nach Baliye Television Yuvika MTV Roadies Sonu Sood Raanvijay Jio Cinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kundali Bhagya: Lovely! Rajveer finally to take Palki on a date
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Final Decision! Ishaan rusticates Ayush
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Whoa! Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi become proud owners of a new luxury car worth Rs 22 Lakhs
MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth is a well known personality on television and she has a massive fan following. She is huge name...
Titli: Finally! Titli and Garv catch Hiral red-handed
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Upcoming Twist! Here's how Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Decision! Savi to go back to Ramtek, Ishaan feels responsible
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi
Whoa! Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi become proud owners of a new luxury car worth Rs 22 Lakhs
Indira Krishnan
Exclusive! "I would love to play an IPS officer, I feel like my kind of personality and on my aura it would go well", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to do, her acting process and more!
Dipika Kakar
Wow! Dipika Kakar shares about her favourite time of the day, and it's quite adorable, take a look
Belan Wali Bahu
KYA BAAT HAI! Television shows and their titles that showcased BAHUS in the coolest way possible
Sargun Mehta
Exclusive! Are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta going to share screen space together again? This is what the LLB Actor has to say! Read to know more!
Aamna Shariff
Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!