Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanked Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”

Prince Narula is one of the known personalities of television and today he has made a name for himself. He began his journey as a contestant on MTV Roadies and today he is a gang leader of the show.
Memories of a lifetime

MUMBAI :Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.
 
He was seen in the show Lock Upp where he wasn’t the contestant of the show but was a part of the show to guide the contestants and to show them the right path.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor where he used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Now once again he is back as the leader of the show where he is seen guiding the contestants and where he would show them the path to play the show.

The actor is quite active on social media and he shared a video of his journey during in MTV Roadies during his audition days and how he selected to be Raanvijay team and how he became his mentor and made him reach where he is today.

 The actor shared the video and captioned it saying “Beautiful moments , it has love bond emotions, everything how time passes quickly. Love u Veere always, Rannvijay Singha This video is edit by our fan”

Well, it’s commendable to see Prince’s journey from being a contestant in the show to being a leader and there is no doubt that Rannvijay Singha has a huge hand behind it who has guided him and helped him reach where he is today.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 17:00

