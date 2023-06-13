Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanks Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity, says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”

Prince Narula is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his journey as a contestant on MTV Roadies and today, he is a gang leader of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 17:00
Memories of a lifetime

MUMBAI :Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.
 
He was seen in the show Lock Upp where he wasn’t the contestant of the show but was a part of the show to guide the contestants and to show them the right path.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor where he used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Now once again he is back as the leader of the show where he is seen guiding the contestants and where he would show them the path to play the show.

The actor is quite active on social media and he shared a video of his journey during in MTV Roadies during his audition days and how he selected to be Raanvijay team and how he became his mentor and made him reach where he is today.

ALSO READ :  Must Read! This is HOW Prince Narula has reacted to his wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy...READ

 The actor shared the video and captioned it saying “Beautiful moments , it has love bond emotions, everything how time passes quickly. Love u Veere always, Rannvijay Singha This video is edit by our fan”

Well, it’s commendable to see Prince’s journey from being a contestant in the show to being a leader and there is no doubt that Rannvijay Singha has a huge hand behind it who has guided him and helped him reach where he is today.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary roped in for a web series for Ullu series

 

 

 

