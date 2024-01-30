Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and other Udaariyaan members throw a bash to welcome Bigg Boss 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra and Rohit Purohit among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performances. The current track revolves around Ekam and Harleen's marriage.

Abhishek who was a part of the show was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17. He has a huge fan following who thought he would surely win the show however, he was the first runner-up of the show and Munawar Faruqui took home the coveted trophy. His friendship with Mannara, Ankita and Munawar will always be remembered by the fans.

Abhishek’s Udaariyaan team including Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others threw a welcome bash for him. Take a look at the glimpses here;

At one point, Abhishek even got emotional and hugged Ankit. Isha Malviya who was also a part of the show was not seen at the bash as the duo who once dated had an ugly fallout. The group surely had a lot of fun and cut a cake.

