Wow! Pushpa impossible’s Naveen Pandita shares his ‘Lal Baadshah’ look, check it out

Naveen Pandita who essays the role of Pushpa’s son Ashwin Patel has been winning hearts with his performance in the show. He also enjoys a huge fan following. Recently he shared an interesting look from his show.
Naveen Pandita

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has always presented amazing shows in the past. Ace producer and director JD Majethia is entertaining the viewers with his most successful show Pushpa Impossible. It is a women-centric show which stars Karuna Pandey in the lead role. The show also has talents like Sachin Parikh, Deshna Duggad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, Garima Parihar, Naveen Pandita, and Darshan Gurjar among others in pivotal roles.

Naveen Pandita who essays the role of Pushpa’s son Ashwin Patel has been winning hearts with his performance in the show. He also enjoys a huge fan following. Recently he shared an interesting look from his show where he is seen in a red suit with a white flower embroidery and a black satin shirt. He captioned the post, “Lal Baadshah”

Check out his post here;

