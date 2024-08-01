Wow! Rab Se Hai Dua's Aditi Sharma shares her new look as Dua and it will leave you mesmerized

The show premiered a while back and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the leads in the show.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 12:43
Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI : Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered a while back and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the leads in the show. 

Also Read- Exclusive! LSD’s upcoming show on Zee TV titled ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ gets postponed due to this reason

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Dua in the show has now shared her new mesmerizing look in the show. She captioned it, “Introducing Dua Haider Aktar”

Check out her story here;

In the current track, Haider thanks the doctor for taking care of Hina. He says you should thank Dua as she is such a nice person. Rahat says she is our blessing. Gulnaz says I pray that we never hurt Dua again. The doctor says Hina is fine now but she can go back to her old state. 

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Nishigandha Wad bags Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Gazal Dua Karanvir Sharma Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore rab se hai dua Simone Upadhyay Saarvi Omana Zee TV TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 12:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Sanjay will now find Natasha alone and take undue advantage of her by hugging her
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Shocking! Anirudh misunderstand Jhanak about Rahul
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one of contestants journey to end this weekend
MUMBAI : The finale of Bigg Boss will take place in the next four weeks and the contestants are raring to go and are...
Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to become extremely controversial in nature.The contestants on the show are...
Whoa! Naagin actress Karishma Tanna gives Monday motivation with her powerful workout video, check it out
MUMBAI : Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the...
whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
Recent Stories
fighter
Woah! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s trailer to be released on THIS date, deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one of contestants journey to end this weekend
Jigna Vohra
Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)
Karishma Tanna
Whoa! Naagin actress Karishma Tanna gives Monday motivation with her powerful workout video, check it out
Sunny Arya
whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have a massive fight over Mannara Chopra the actress says “ I don’t feel the love anymore between us I think it’s all over”
Kyunki Saas
Amazing: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’s BTS glimpse of a dance face-off will pique your excitement!