Wow! Rab Se Hai Dua's Aditi Sharma shares her new look as Dua and it will leave you mesmerized

MUMBAI : Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered a while back and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the leads in the show.

Also Read- Exclusive! LSD’s upcoming show on Zee TV titled ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ gets postponed due to this reason

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Dua in the show has now shared her new mesmerizing look in the show. She captioned it, “Introducing Dua Haider Aktar”

Check out her story here;

In the current track, Haider thanks the doctor for taking care of Hina. He says you should thank Dua as she is such a nice person. Rahat says she is our blessing. Gulnaz says I pray that we never hurt Dua again. The doctor says Hina is fine now but she can go back to her old state.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Nishigandha Wad bags Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



