WOW! Radha Krishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar’s TRANSFORMATION over the years is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another transformation tale from the telly world and this time we decode the transformation of TV actor – Sumedh Mudgalkar who is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in Star Bharat’s show – Radha Krishn starring opposite Mallika Singh who plays Radha.

Also read: Dripping Hot! Sumedh Mudgalkar looks spectacular in THESE pictures

Fans always admire him and are inspired by his acting skills and his charm.

They really appreciate and like his on-screen pairing with Mallika Singh aka Radha. If sources are to be believed, then people had started idolizing them as the real Radha Krishna in fact.

Well talking about his career, he made his acting debut in Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance, a dance-based youth show where he portrayed the role of Raghavendra Pratap Singh. Later on, he bagged many popular TV shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Radhakrishn, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, among others. Apart from the Hindi TV industry, he is a prominent name in the Marathi industry.

He has acted in many movies like Ventilator, Manjha, Bucket List, Mann Yedyagat Zaala, etc. He also surprised everyone with his talents in Escaype Live as Dsrkie. His pleasing and charming personality is what fans are crazy about, which led him to gain 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Also read: Wow! Escaype Live’s Sumedh Mudgalkar’s cute bonding with this Bollywood legend is indeed adorable and we are all hearts for him!

Have a look at the pictures which show his amazing transformation as an actor!

What's your take on the same?

Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more news from the entertainment industry.