WOW! Rajan Shahi dedicates a heartfelt birthday wish for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi, leaves her teary-eyed

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name for her character Naira in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress who played the lead role in the show was paired opposite Mohsin Khan,

Mohsin and Shivangi's jodi became a huge hit among the fans.

Fans fondly referred to them as Kaira and are still remembered by them.

While Shivangi and Mohsin exited the show long ago, they are still everyone's favourite.

Rajan Shahi gave this golden opportunity to Mohsin and Shivangi which made them overnight stars.

The ace producer has always praised their talent and given them credit for their hard work.

And now, on the special occasion of Shivangi's birthday, Rajan Shahi took to Instagram to wish the actress.

Rajan Shahi shared a collage of Shivangi's pictures and also mentioned that her name is always mentioned in DKP and everyone remembers her in a good way.

He went on to praise Shivangi for her professional behaviour, maturity, hard work and sincerity.

Take a look:

Responding to Rajan Shahi's post, Shivangi had so many things to say.

The actress got teary-eyed seeing such kind words written for her by her mentor.

Shivangi is overwhelmed by Rajan Shahi's words.

Well, it is indeed a very big compliment for any actor who gets so many wise words of wisdom from their mentor.

On the work front, after making an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha, Shivangi appeared in Balika Vadhu 2 and later in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

