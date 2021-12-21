WOW: Rajiv Adatia MISSES spending time with Shamita Shetty inside the Bigg Boss 15 house; calls Umar Riaz his ‘BEST FRIEND’

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most controversial shows of all times and on the show, we have seen how Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia, who have shared a sibling bond on the show have stayed strong with one another.

The contestant entertained the fans in every possible way and was also appreciated by the several guests that appeared on the show. Rajiv's dance, sense of humour gained him fandom.

After getting out of the house, Rajiv Adatia was hosted by sister Shilpa Shetty for dinner and he posted the video on social media. Rajiv is heard saying that he misses Shamita and wants to go back inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Rajiv, whose friendship with Umar Riaz blossomed gradually in the house, is missing his "best friend." Rajiv penned a long note citing his love for Umar and shared that this bond is forever. He wrote: "Umar My Bro! @umarriazz91 From first time I walked into BB to the last day when i left you were a friend to me always! Our friendship and bond grew stronger day by day and you are a bro for life! You are one of the nicest people and your humour, humbleness and kind heart is going to make you a big star! You have made your own identity by just being you! Im so proud of you! Thank you for being my best friend in the house! With you and Shamita beside Me i had family and my best friend and I had so much strength in the house because of you two! I miss you! Miss our convos, endless chais, 4am Paratas, My Chumpis!! When my back issue started you took care and treated me everyday! You are a good soul with a pure heart! Thank you for always being there for me, you are a Gem and you know how much I love you bro! Play well and be who you are! The Umar Riaz we all know! Love You Bro and can’t wait to see you soon! @umarriazz91 #bb15 #bigboss #umarriaz #rajivadatia (sic)"

