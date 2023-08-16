Wow! Rajiv Adatia talks about the fight over YouTubers vs Tv Stars that took place on Bigg Boss OTT

Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and now he has come out and addressed the issue of YouTubers vs Tv Stars.
Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained the audience with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, the fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss and he was last seen in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12" where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

Now in Bigg Boss OTT we did see how the show was ran by YouTubers and Tv Stars which has become a debate and a point of conversation on Social media.

The actor said that many people are saying that YouTubers are taking over Tv actors and some are seeing them down.

To which Rajiv shared a video on social media and said that many people are talking about this "YouTubers" Vs "TV Stars" and he said that not to underestimate the YouYubers and social media influencers as today its platform like YouTube and Instagram that is main success platform these days and this is a wrong comparison to make.

Today, YouTubers are going ahead and are more successful than many stars, you are an artist if you entertain people, be it on Social media, Tv or movies.

Well, there is no doubt that YouTubers are gaining more popularity than stars.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

