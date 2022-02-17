WOW: Rakhi Sawant gets candid about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan’s WEDDING PREPARATIONS with her fiancé Saaj!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has managed to live her life in this City Of Dreams (Mumbai), fulfilling many of her dreams.

(Also Read: INTERESTING: Jay Bhanushali is looking forward to acting in daily soaps; says, “My first love will always be acting and that’s what I am looking forward to doing.”)

She takes all questions bravely. If she answers you, she has her chin up. If she evades your question, perhaps it's a case of you needing to read between the lines. She has faced a major dip in her personal life due to her separation from Ritesh. The actress is heartbroken and couldn’t control her tears during her first media appearance post the separation announcement too. She broke down as she shared her dismay on camera.

However, her personal life doesn’t affect her Bigg Boss 15 friend Afsana Khan’s wedding.

In her recent interaction with the media, Rakhi Sawant candidly shared about her preparations for Afsana’s wedding with her fiancé Saaj. She revealed that her costumes for each of the wedding festivities are ready and she is all set to burn the dance floor with her moves too. When asked if she has prepared a performance for the wedding, Rakhi shared that she would be doing the ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Ganpati’ dance which is her favourite. “Mujhe pasand hai, apna mast freak-out dance,” she added.

Further talking about who amongst the celebrities are on the guest list, Rakhi revealed that from Bollywood actress Zareen Khan to Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz, everyone is invited to Afsana and Saaj’s wedding.

Rakhi further disclosed that everyone would be leaving for Afsana-Saaj’s wedding on the morning of February 18. Sharing the time and other details, she asked the paparazzi to reach the airport to catch a glimpse of her leaving for the venue.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: BREAKING! Jay Bhanushali back as the host for Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5 )

CREDIT: TOI