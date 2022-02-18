Wow! Rakhi Sawant reveals she will marry soon says “ My wish was to get married to a cricketer I will watch an IPL and will cheer my husband when he hits a six or century”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake.

Recently she did announce her divorce from Ritiesh and said that he left her because of some illegal issues with his first wife.

Now the actress keeps interacting with the media and recently she spoke about how she would love to get married again.

She said that “ I will get a good guy soon and my father is no more and his wish was that marry a police officer since he was also an officer. But I think I will marry a cricketer will go to IPL and see the match and cheer for my husband because even I had wished to marry a cricketer.

