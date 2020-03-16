WOW! Ram dances his heart out with Sandy-Pihu in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and we can't keep calm; watch video

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

We have seen how Ram and Priya have come together for a business deal.

Amid all this, Pihu and Ram's bond is going through various ups and downs.

The viewers also saw that Vikrant and Sara's wedding track is all set to kickstart which will bring some interesting twists to the story.

The viewers are already getting to see the pre-wedding festivities of the duo.

Several clips of Vikrant and Sara's wedding festivities are doing the rounds of social media.

Actors are having a gala time shooting for this exciting sequence.

Ram and priya have come together to celebrate the happiness of Vikrant.

And now, we have come across a beautiful BTS of this track where Ram is dancing his heart out with Pihu and Sandy.

Take a look:

