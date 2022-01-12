WOW: Raqesh Bapat’s sister Sheetal extends her SUPPORT to Shamita Shetty as she wins the CAPTAINCY TASK on Colors’ Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty won the captaincy task after defeating Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15.

In the task, the contestants had to make a vote appeal to all the contestants of the house and whosoever with the highest votes will become the captain of the house. Shamita got the most number of votes and became the captain of the house.

The upcoming episode will see a tiff between Nishant Bhat and Abhijeet Bichukale as they get into a disagreement in the task. Well, the compliments for the actress began to flood in from all corners of the internet but the compliment that caught everyone's eye was of Raqesh Bapat's sister Sheetal Bapat. Sheetal has been rooting for Shamita since the start of Bigg Boss 15 and she recently took to Twitter to congratulate the actress.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Well done @ShamitaShetty keep shining all the way ! Our wait for puran poli is extended though TROPHY KI HAQDAAR SHAMITA #ShamitaShetty".

The fans adore their bond and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for Shamita.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Sheetal opened up about Shamita and Raqesh's connection. She said, "I think it's cute.. what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything".

Shamita Shetty's beau Raqesh Bapat also cheered for her lady love ahead of the task. He took to Twitter and supported the actress by penning a sweet note. He wrote, "Captain @ShamitaShetty !! Way to go!! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #biggboss15 #ShamitaShety.”

