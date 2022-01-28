WOW! Rashami Desai’s mom talks about her bond with Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty reveals she was hurt when Rashami and Devoleena’s friendship’s fall out

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now.

She was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the fourth runner-up and her fan following doubled in no time.

The actress is known for her bindaas attitude and for speaking things frankly as she doesn’t play it diplomatically.

The diva also has a lot of fan clubs to her name, where fans show their undying love for her.

The actress has a massive fan following and her fans keep showering her with lots of unconditional support and love.

Rashami is grabbing the headlines for her performance in Bigg Boss 15 and once again she has become the finalist of the show.

Rashami’s mom came live on social media and spoke about her bond with Umar and Shamita.

During the live Rashami’s mom said that when the entire housemates were against Rashami and only Rakhi came to help her she did feel bad and she is so happy that Shamita became her friend and that she stood by her no matter what.

When asked about her bond with Umar she said that she had met him earlier along with Asim and now once again she met him on Bigg Boss 15 the two connected and built a great friendship and she loved the way how Umar stood for her.

In the end, she revealed her top three contestants being Shamita, Rashami, and Pratik as they have played in a very dignified way and such people should win the show.

Well, the finale is coming on this weekend and it will be interesting to see who would win the show.

