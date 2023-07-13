WOW! Before romancing Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, television hottie Shivangi Joshi had a magical on-screen chemistry with these handsome hunks

MUMBAI :Shivangi Joshi is slaying in the role of Aradhana in Sony TV's recently released show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The actress is seen in a completely different avatar in this show which is produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

This is the first time Shivangi will be teaming up with television's handsome hunk and popular actor Kushal Tandon.

Shivangi and Kushal's fresh new pairing already created a lot of buzz way before the show hit the small screens.

With just a few episodes on-air, the viewers are looking forward to this amazing jodi.

Well, Shivangi has been a part of several TV shows before Barsatein and she has romanced many amazing actors.

So, let's take a look:

1. Vishal Singh in Begusarai

The actress was quite young when she did this show. Shivangi was seen opposite Vishal in the show and their pairing was loved by the fans.

2. Shagun Pandey in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Shivangi appeared in an episodic alongside Shagun in this romantic drama series.

3. Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi's pairing with Mohsin became the most loved jodis of small screens. The duo worked in the long-running show for 5 years. Fans still fondly refer to them as Kaira or Shivi.

4. Samriddh Bawa and Randeep Rai in Balika Vadhu 2

The actress played the lead role of Anandi in the social drama series. Shivangi's jodi with Randeep received quite a lot of appreciation. Along with that, her chemistry with Samriddh was also loved by the viewers.

5. Prit Kamani in Jab We Matched

The beautiful diva was seen opposite Prit in one of the episodics of this show.

