Wow! Rubina Dilaik gives goddess vibes in a white outfit as she shares her stunning maternity photoshoot with hubby Abhinav Shukla

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

Rubina who is expecting her first child with hubby Abhinav Shukla has shared a stunning maternity photoshoot on her social media post . Abhinav and her are both in white outfits and look divine. Rubina  captioned  it, “You are an indescribable miracle of my life”

Check out the amazing photoshoot here;

Also Read-Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

Apart from traveling, Rubina is also taking care of herself and is often seen doing prenatal workouts to keep herself and her baby healthy.

Well, Rubina has definitely found the best way to enjoy pregnancy and is giving major inspiration to all the would-be mommies. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

