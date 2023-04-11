Wow! Rubina Dilaik gives goddess vibes in a white outfit as she shares her stunning maternity photoshoot with hubby Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

Rubina who is expecting her first child with hubby Abhinav Shukla has shared a stunning maternity photoshoot on her social media post . Abhinav and her are both in white outfits and look divine. Rubina captioned it, “You are an indescribable miracle of my life”

Apart from traveling, Rubina is also taking care of herself and is often seen doing prenatal workouts to keep herself and her baby healthy.

Well, Rubina has definitely found the best way to enjoy pregnancy and is giving major inspiration to all the would-be mommies.

