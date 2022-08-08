WOW! Rubina Dilaik had a reunion party with these Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. She has been part of several TV shows and currently impressing everyone with her stints in reality shows. She was seen in Bigg Boss and her game wowed everyone. She is now making headlines for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

It seems the actress is having a gala time with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants. She has shared videos and pictures of her reunion party with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants on Sunday. She is making the most of her time with the contestants after returning to India after shooting for the reality shoAfrica.

In the glimpses, she can be seen donning a floral print crop top with distressed jeans. In one of the videos shared by her, actor Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat are seen dancing together to Gulabi Aankhen. She captioned her Reel as, “#kkk12 reunion….” One of her fans commented, “ Rubina, you are the best party host. Loved this reunion.” Another fan wrote, “#RubinaDilaik we love you.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post.



Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, it is an adventure reality show which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Among other contestants on the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit joined Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014 as a host. Rohit has been the host since he joined in the fifth season.

What do you think of the reunion? Hit the comment section.

