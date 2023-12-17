Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on avoided looking into the mirror due to THIS reason; Abhinav's support in overcoming such challenges

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, a well-known television actress, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her unborn baby. At any time, 'wonderful news' from her and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, is anticipated; she is in her ninth month of pregnancy. Even though Rubina is nearing the end of her pregnancy, she still hosts a show called Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show on her YouTube channel. She welcomed Rochelle Rao to the chat show's most recent edition, and the two can be heard discussing a variety of subjects.

In an interview on her most recent vlog, Rubina Dilaik discussed the physical changes she is going through as a result of being pregnant with Rochelle Rao. She then said that she did not want to look in the mirror. The actress disclosed that the collection of melatonin on her skin throughout her pregnancy was the cause of her physical transformation.

Rubina stated, "Suddenly, the skin also starts looking dull. My dermatologist told me that because my skin is collecting a lot of melatonin, I don't feel like watching myself."

Rubina went on to discuss the significant change she has undergone in the latter months of her life. The loving wife did, however, emphasize how her husband, Abhinav, made sure the pregnant actress felt comfortable in their relationship despite the change.

She said that these men are amazing and maintain total integrity in their personal and intimate relationships, which relieves the women of the need to continually question and worry about the same things. In response, Rochelle, Rubina's talk show guest, said that she hadn't been informed much about the physical changes that occur after giving birth and that, even months later, a woman's body never returns to its pre-pregnancy size.

Rochelle stated, "Honestly, there is no 'bouncing back'. And people should accept this and not put a lot of pressure on themselves."

Rubina shared her joy about becoming a mother and discussed other related topics once again. She stated that she used to do the weight calculations. She did say that she wanted to enjoy her pregnancy and that she needed a break from all of these ideas.

