WOW! Is Rubina Dilaik participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 12! She Reveals the truth!

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, in which she played the role of a transgender. After she left the show, she participated in Bigg Boss 14 with her husband and emerged as the winner of the season. She lifted the trophy along with the prize money.

According to reports, Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik has been approached to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to participate. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will premiere soon.

Many celebrities are said to be involved, according to multiple reports. Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Prince Narula, Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar, and Simba Nagpal are among those said to have been approached for the show. Rubina, on the other hand, has spoken out about it.

In a recent interview with India Forums, the actress stated unequivocally that she will not be appearing on the show. She explained "I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It's just a rumor just like I was doing Naagin.

Rubina was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and returned to Shakti after a hiatus. In October of last year, the show was canceled. Rubina was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but turned it down. In an interview with the Times of India last year, the actress said, "Yes, the show was offered to me. I declined because I was already committed to the daily soap Shakti. Then I was infected with COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out."

But, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rubina is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with a film titled Ardh. The movie is being directed by Palash Muchhal, and it also stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. Neither the release date nor whether it will get a theatrical release or an on-demand release has been announced yet.

