Wow! Rubina Dilaik reveals a shocking secret about Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans showed a lot of love and support for her.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

Recently Rubina came live and she revealed some secrets about Pratik Sehajpal.

She said he has become a food and music lover and that he is a lovely boy.

She also revealed that before the stunts or drinking water or anything that he does he needs to pee badly and that’s a secret that she would want to reveal about him.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina and Pratik are very strong contestants on the show and the fans are looking forward to seeing them in a new avatar.

