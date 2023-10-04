Wow! Rupali Ganguly feels overwhelmed as a special animal is adopted after her

Rupali is one of the most loved and celebrated television actresses. Recently, a fan adopted an orphan elephant under her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 12:03
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts regarding the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Now, we came across a video where Rupali mentioned how an elephant was adopted after her.

In the video, she mentioned that someone messaged her that she adopted an orphan elephant under her name and named her “Mayan”. She felt very overwhelmed as she is an animal lover herself.

Rupali says, "I have a spirit of a tiger, soul of an elephant and I am as loyal as a dog. That is me."

Well, we have seen the love Rupali has for animals as she usually shares the BTS videos from the sets of the show, while she is taking care of the stray dogs present in the location.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

