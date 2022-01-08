WOW! Before Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj ROMANCED these television divas on-screen

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor is ruling several hearts with his performance as Anuj Kapadia in the hit drama series.

Gaurav made an entry in the show last year as Aupama's college friend and her one-sided lover.

The handsome hunk is hailed for his performance in the show and also his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama has become a huge hit.

Fans refer to them as MaAn.

Gaurav's jodi with Rupali has become a huge hit among the fans in no time.

The duo's chemistry is on point and they are doing justice to their respective roles.

Gaurav has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

So, let's take a look at the actresses whom Gaurav romanced before Rupali in Anupamaa:

Sindoor Tere Naam Ka

The actor played Nausheen Ali Sardar's husband in this show.

Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan

Gaurav romanced Karishma Mehta in this popular show.

Meri Doli Tere Aangna

Gaurav was paired opposite actress Priyamvada Sawant in the show. He was also shown with actress Nausheen.

Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam

The handsome hunk romanced actress Yami Gautam in this love story and their on-screen pairing became a huge hit.

Love Ne Mila Di Jodi

Gaurav was paired opposite actress Chandana Sharma in this show.

Dil Se Diya Vachan

Gaurav was seen opposite Vandana Joshi in this show.

Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka

He romanced popular TV actress Shrenu Parikh in this drama series.

Tere Bin

Gaurav starred opposite Shefali Sharma in this drama show.

Whose on-screen pairing with Gaurav did you love the most? Tell us in the comments.

