WOW! Before Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj ROMANCED these television divas on-screen

Gaurav's jodi with Rupali has become a huge hit among the fans in no time. The duo's chemistry is on point and they are doing justice to their respective roles. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:11
WOW! Before Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj ROMANCED these television divas on-screen

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor is ruling several hearts with his performance as Anuj Kapadia in the hit drama series.

Gaurav made an entry in the show last year as Aupama's college friend and her one-sided lover.

The handsome hunk is hailed for his performance in the show and also his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama has become a huge hit.

Fans refer to them as MaAn.

Gaurav's jodi with Rupali has become a huge hit among the fans in no time.

The duo's chemistry is on point and they are doing justice to their respective roles.

Gaurav has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

So, let's take a look at the actresses whom Gaurav romanced before Rupali in Anupamaa:

ALSO READ:PERSPECTIVE! Anupamaa: Baa finds it hard to move with the times

Sindoor Tere Naam Ka

The actor played Nausheen Ali Sardar's husband in this show.

Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan

Gaurav romanced Karishma Mehta in this popular show.

Meri Doli Tere Aangna

Gaurav was paired opposite actress Priyamvada Sawant in the show. He was also shown with actress Nausheen.

Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam

The handsome hunk romanced actress Yami Gautam in this love story and their on-screen pairing became a huge hit.

Love Ne Mila Di Jodi

Gaurav was paired opposite actress Chandana Sharma in this show.

Dil Se Diya Vachan

Gaurav was seen opposite Vandana Joshi in this show.

Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka

He romanced popular TV actress Shrenu Parikh in this drama series.

Tere Bin

Gaurav starred opposite Shefali Sharma in this drama show.

Whose on-screen pairing with Gaurav did you love the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! #MaAnKiShaadi will happen on this date in StarPlus' Anupamaa

 

Gaurav Khanna Star Plus Anupama Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan Meri Doli Tere Aangna Bhabhi Sindoor Tere Naam Ka Jeevan Saathi C.I.D Star Plus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj and Anupama plan to never return to the Shahs, Anupama suffers again after Anuj suffers from paralysis
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Channa Mereya: Reality Check! Rajwant hears Ginni and Aditya’s conversation, realizes that Aditya is after Ginni’s dhaba
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Parineetii: Heartbreaking! Parineetii leaves the sangeet function seeing Neeti and Sanju together
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Here comes the trailer of Sohum Shah's Maharani season 2
MUMBAI: Sohum Shah has been constantly pushing up the audience's excitement by releasing his look of Bheema Bharti from...
Udaariyaan: Bad News! Tejo turns infertile, Fatejo is heartbroken
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
TRAVEL DIARIES! Anushka Sen jets off to an exotic vacay ahead of her birthday; pictures are too beautiful to be missed
MUMBAI:Glam diva Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.The diva started her small screen...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video