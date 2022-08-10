Wow! From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, check out these most loved jodis of Indian Television

MUMBAI : From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa, Indian daily soaps have been giving the viewers the much needed daily entertainment in the comforts of our homes. With intriguing storylines, nail biting twists and brilliant performances, the shows have a huge fan following. And one of the reasons for the show’s popularity are the leading jodis who are like the cherry on the cake.

Here is a list of some of the most loved and popular jodis of Indian Television who have been pulling more eyeballs to the Tv screens.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

This is one of the cutest jodis on Tv at the moment. Harshad and Pranali play the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara in the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

The duo play the role of Anupama and Anuj in the show Anupamaa and have been winning hearts with their seamless performance as the couple who are in love but are going through a rough patch at the moment.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti

Karan and Surbhi brought amazing energy playing the role of Asad and Zoya. The couple’s chemistry was a big USP of the show.

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra

Hina and Karan played the perfect couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and Naitik in the first season of the show. Fans miss seeing them till today.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Shivangi and Mohsin played the cute jodi of Naira and Kartik in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The on-screen couple’s fans gave them the ship name Kaira, showing how much they loved them.

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda

Jennifer and Harshad was loved as Zoya and Aditya in Bepanaah. Their fresh chemistry was a great USP for the show.

Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami

Vivian and Drashti played the role of Rishabh and Madhubala, and were loved for their cute chemistry in the popular Tv show Madhubala.

Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes

Erica and Shaheer are still loved as Sonakshi and Dev from the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aisi Bhi. Fans miss the on-screen couple very much and want to see them together in another project soon.

