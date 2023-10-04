Wow! Rupali Ganguly is overwhelmed as a special animal is adopted after her

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.



Beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts regarding the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

ALSO READ: WOW! Guess who did Rupali Ganguly BUMP into at 2 AM in the night

Now we came across a video where Rupali mentioned how an elephant was adopted after her.

In the video, she mentioned that someone had messaged after that she had adopted an orphan elephant after her and named her “Mayan” I was so overwhelmed as she defines herself as an animal lover.

Rupali said she has a spirit of a tiger, I have the soul of an elephant and I am as loyal as a dog so that is me.

Well, there is no doubt we have seen the love Rupali has for animals as she has shared the BTS videos from the sets of the show, where she is seen taking care of the dogs who are present on the sets of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa