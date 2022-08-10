Wow! Rupali Ganguly relives her days in the Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant

Rupali is one of the most loved actresses on television. Recently, she shared some glimpses from her days in the Bigg Boss house.
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.
 
The beauty was also part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

A lesser-known fact is that Rupali was a contestant of Bigg Boss Season 1. She played the game extremely well and was very emotional on the show.

She was quite close to Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Roy in the show.

Recently, the actress shared a few glimpses and memories from the show and captioned it saying, “How they used to look back then”.

She also tagged Rakhi Sawant and asked her as to where she got the pictures as she remembered the good old days.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali has come a long way, and today she is no less than a superstar on television.

Her shows Anupamaa is the number one serial and the fans love watching her on screen.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

