WOW! Rupali Ganguly romanced these actors on-screen before Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her role as Anupama in Rajan Shahi's hit drama series Anupamaa.

The actress who made a smashing comeback on the small screens after 7 years managed to impress the viewers with her fine acting chops and amazing screen presence.

Anupamaa proved to be one of the biggest hits of Rupali's career.

The diva is currently one of the highest-paid actresses on television and her popularity is rising with each passing day.

Rupali was first paired opposite Sudhanshu Pandey in the show.

And now, Rupali is romancing seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia.

Well, the viewers are in love with Rupali's camaraderie with Gaurav.

So, before Anupamaa, Rupali has done many TV shows and had been paired with several actors.

Let's take a look at the actors whom Rupali romanced by Gaurav Khanna.

Sarabhai VS Sarabhai

The actress' pairing with Sumeet Raghavan in this classic comedy show was a huge hit. Rupali played Monisha's character in the show.

Sanjivani

She was paired opposite Mihir Mishra in the popular medical drama series.

Bhabhi

The actress played the wife of Puneet Vashisth in this hit drama series and won several accolades for her performance.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Rupali was seen playing the role of Gayatri in the show. First, she was seen as the wife of Kiran Karmarkar and then played the wife of Mazher Sayed.

Ek Packet Umeed

The bong beauty played the role of Sujata in the show and was paired opposite Raqesh Bapat.

Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi

Rupali starred opposite actor Vishal Singh in this hit drama series.

Apart from this, Rupali has been a part of several TV shows.

Whose on-screen pairing with Rupali did you love the most? Tell us in the comments.

