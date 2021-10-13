Wow! Rupali Ganguly talks about Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai’s reunion

MUMBAI: It’s been 17 years since the show and we are blessed to be sitting together and clicking pictures with each other. “Aise shows bahut kam logon ki zindagi mein aate hain. We keep cracking jokes even now the way we used to on the sets,” she says.

Rupali adds, “Everyone’s in their character! I will tell you a funny story. Ratna ji (Pathak Shah) was not downloading WhatAapp because she was scared that we would send her Good Morning messages. We had to convince her that we would not do so and only then she learnt to use the app. We are always in our characters while chatting, too. I am always hoping for a third season and I keep on manifesting it.”

Meanwhile, on her current show Anupamaa, her character is seen sharing a great camaraderie with Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khurana. So, will their friendship turn into romance on the show at some point? “I have no idea about that,” she says, adding, “It all depends on the makers. Having said that, who doesn’t want Anuj and Anupamaa to be together? Even me as a viewer would want that but hota wahi hai jo humare producer Rajan Shahi chahte hain (laughs!).”

