Wow: Rupali Ganguly was overwhelmed and left teary-eyed as Rajan Shahi’s mother awards her for making Anupamaa the best show for women’s empowerment!

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions and recently, Shahi’s mother received an award for producing the best show for women empowerment. Shahi’s mother passed the award graciously to Rupali Ganguly as she is the face of the show and the latter was left teary-eyed as joy filled her heart.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show is high on drama and the audience is in love with what the protagonist of the show Rupali Ganguly has to offer to the masses. The show starts with the plot of how Anupamaa is a good mother, wife and daughter–in–law but she soon realizes that societal pressure undermines women and she challenges the taboos.

)

She later pursues her independence and eventually gets married again. However, she places the women in a good light and justifies how at every stage a woman is challenged in a position of compromise.

A lot of women have gained inspiration from all the dialogues that inspire them to stand up and speak for themselves. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions and recently, Shahi’s mother received an award for producing the best show for women empowerment.

Shahi’s mother passed the award graciously to Rupali Ganguly as she is the face of the show and the latter was left teary-eyed as joy filled her heart. She was humbled by Rajan Shahi’s mother’s actions and later they had a good celebration with a cake-cutting ceremony. 

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Anupamaa and Director’s Kut Productions heartiest congratulations!

Keep reading this space for more updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT space.

)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more information.
 

