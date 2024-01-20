Wow: Sagar Parekh aka Samar visits the sets of Anupamaa, and poses with on-screen son Trishaan Shah!

Sagar visited the sets of Anupamaa. He posed for a picture with Trishaan Shah and the two looked very cute in one frame
Sagar Parekh

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles of Anuj and Anupamaa.

The show recently experienced a high-intensity drama, resulting in a 20-year leap where the Shah family is now living separately. Anuj Kapadia has become a business tycoon, and Anupamaa is leading an independent life as a chef in the USA. The dramatic turn of events began with Samar's death. The significant confrontation occurred when Anuj decided to sever all ties, declaring his marriage with Anupamaa a colossal mistake. He accused Anupamaa of persistently favouring the Shah family over the Kapadias, leading to a major rift. 

The role was played by Sagar Parekh.

Initially Paras Kalawat was seen in the role of Samar but as Paras quit the show Sagar stepped into his shoes. Sagar is currently a part of the current season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Recently, Sagar visited the sets of Anupamaa. He posed for a picture with Trishaan Shah and the two looked very cute in one frame. Trishaan plays the role of Samar 's son in the show.

Take a look at the picture below:

Don't they look cute together? Let us know in the comments section below!

