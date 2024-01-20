Wow: Sagar Parekh aka Samar visits the sets of Anupamaa, poses with on-screen son Trishaan Shah!

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anuj and Anupamaa.

The show recently witnessed a high point drama which led to the show taking or 20 your leap where the short family is now living separately, Anuj Kapadia is a business tycoon and Anupamaa is a chef and pursuing her independent life in the USA. All of the drama started when Samar died. The huge fight happened when Anuj finally decided to break all chords when he said that his marriage with Anupamaa was a huge mistake and that Anupamaa still preferred the Shah family over the Kapadias.

The role was played by Sagar Parekh.

Initially Paras Kalawat was seen in the role of Samar but as Paras quit the show Sagar stepped into his shoes. Sagar is currently a part of the current season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Recently, Sagar visited the sets of Anupamaa. He posed for a picture with Trishaan Shah and the two looked very cute in one frame. Trishaan plays the role of Samar 's son in the show.

