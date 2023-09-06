Wow! Sakshi Tanwar starrer Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki back on Tv, Read on to know deets

This Ekta Kapoor’s show has made a comeback on Television! Yes, you heard that right.
MUMBAI :Television show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki was an iconic show when it started airing in 2000. The characters, the story, the resonance to every normal Indian’s life story was something that struck a chord with audiences. There is some exciting news for the fans of the show now. This Ekta Kapoor’s show has made a comeback on Television! Yes, you heard that right.

On Ekta’s birthday this news was announced that the show would be back on Star Plus. Sakshi Tanwar as Parvarti made a special place in everyone’s hearts and now she is back to win some more. The show will surely help in relieving those old sweet memories and reminiscing the years gone by.

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki also stars Kiran Karmakar, Shweta Kawatra, Ali Asgar, Tina Parekh, Rinku Karmakar, Anup soni, Rupali Ganguly, among many others.

