WOW! Sara Ali Khan will appear on 'Anupamaa' on Star Plus to promote ‘Atrangi Re’!

MUMBAI: The most Buzzworthy show on Indian Television that is raking in TRPs is Anupama. The fan following in a number of the show is massive and gets a lot of eyeballs. So it would make sense if people wanted to use that attention to promote their series or movies, also it wouldn’t be the first time that movies are being on TV shows.

The current episode centers on Anupamaa recognizing her love for Anuj. She has, however, stopped herself from expressing her love to Anuj since she feels that he already has someone in his life. A new business venture of Vanraj's has been announced with Malvika, who happens to be Anuj's sister.

The actress will be seen promoting her upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re' on the sets of Anupamaa, according to reports in India Forums. There may be an interesting scene between the lead actresses where they share intellectual conversation, according to sources.

Sara and Rupali Ganguly also have a connection because Rupali’s real brother Vijay Ganguly is the choreographer of Sara’s first solo dance number ‘Chaka Chak’. The song is already a mega-hit and people are really enjoying the song. Both Sara's performance and Vijay's choreography have received a lot of praise.

‘Anupamaa’ is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi. In addition to Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Ashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Anagha Bhonsle, and others, the show has a great star cast.

