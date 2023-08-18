Wow! Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to have season 2? Rupali Ganguly aka Monisha drops hints, “we can have a special…”

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress that doesn't need any introduction. The stunning diva has become a household name for her titular role in Star Plus' popular drama series, Anupamaa. However, before her spectacular role of Anupama, Rupali won millions of hearts as Monisha Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. People still miss the show and have been eagerly waiting for another season.

During an interview with a news portal, Rupali revealed if the show will have another season. She said, “The cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is like a family. We even have a group called Sarabhai where we find out what is going on in each other's life. So like every viewer, even I would love to have another season. We showed in season 2 that Monisha left Sahil, so just like the series Friends we can have a special one-off episode.”

On making her TV comeback with Anupamaa Rupali earlier said, “I took a seven-year sabbatical because I wanted to be a hands-on mother. I feel guilty for not spending enough time with my son as I have to travel 14 hours every day so a mom feels guilty. When I was offered Anupamaa, I accepted it because it was a fabulous role. It was the first ever show where the female protagonist is in her 40s and I am glad the role connected with the audience.”

Well, Anupamaa was offered to her during her maternity break and the rest is history.

Rupali is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry and she truly deserves every bit of it.

