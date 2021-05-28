WOW! Sasural Simar Ka's Tanya Sharma recalls how Dipika Kakkar and Jayati Bhatia welcomed her; read inside

MUMBAI: Tanya Sharma, who is playing one of the leads in Sasural Simar Ka 2, shared about her overwhelming experience of being a part of the sequel to a hit show. She recently revealed about getting emotional about the show, taking forward a legacy, working experience with Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia and more.

The response has been overwhelming. Watching the first episode with the whole team was very overwhelming and that’s why I got so emotional. The kind of hard work we all have put in, especially shooting outdoors in Agra and when you see that hard work on-screen and it looks good – you feel that emotional satisfaction. I was scared and very nervous and that’s why I started crying at the premiere day. There’s a freshness in the show, which everyone is liking about it. Also, I have mostly been a part of a show since the generation leap and after six years I am working in a show from scratch. Hence, there’s nervousness to it.



Honestly, there was this thing in my mind that the first season ran for 7 years. It’s obviously a sign of a hit show. All I had in my mind was that I have to give my 200% to my character. If all the actors decide to give their best, our show will also run for 7 years. The content is so good and we are looking forward to it. There is a responsibility as we are taking forward a legacy and I am so glad that we have Jayati (Bhatia) ma’am and Dipika (Kakar) ma’am to support us.

Let me tell you, they both are so understanding. They don’t have any kind of attitude or ego that they are coming from season 1 or they are representing the show, nothing. They are so welcoming to all four of us – Avinash, Karan, Radhika and me. We felt so nice that they welcomed us with open arms.

Off-screen we bonded so well. We all sit together, we eat together and we have a great chat whenever we are not shooting. We spend time together even after shooting gets over. That’s how our relationship and bond is. All of us have bonded and I am so grateful for that. I feel when you bond off-screen, it reflects on-screen and the audience will get to see that.

