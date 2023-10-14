WOW! Savi ki Savari’s Samadhi Shukla transformation after the show will stun you! Check out the pictures here!

She is quite active on social media and often takes to social media to share sneak peeks of her personal and professional life on social media with her fans.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:26
Samadhi

MUMBAI: Samridhi Shukla debuted on Hindi TV with the Dashami Creations show, Saavi ki Savari.

With the role of Saavi on the show, she’s won hearts across the nation. She made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2  and her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi from Saavi Ki Savaari reveals how she gets treated on the sets of the show

The show was really loved by fans and followers of Samridhi and her chemistry with co-star Farmaan Haider had become the talk of the town. The show recently went off air and while Samridhi's role in the show was of a straightforward girl, who dresses quite feebly, her daily life wardrobe is quite different. Her persona on the show was strong, but her looks and style were very traditional, in chic simple sarees and she did look the part of the Bahu.

In real life though, Smaridhi is a young vibrant girl, who from what we can see loves dressing up in casual, comfortable but stylish clothes. The most drastic change has been her hair, because of the show and her commitment to it, Samriddhi had kept her hair pretty simple, but as soon as the show went off the air, she let her hair loose literally. Take a look at her stunning transformation here:

Samridhii does look stunning in this fab chic look. Fans of the show were really disappointed with the show going off-air, but they can’t wait to see Samridhii back on their screens.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Saavi Ki Savaari actor Aarush Srivastav reveals why he gets bullied online, and the reason will leave you shocked

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:26

