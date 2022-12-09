Wow! Shamita on combating Monday Blues

Bigg Boss fame Shamita Shetty shared some tips on how to combat Monday blues through an Instagram post.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 19:37
MUMBAI:Shamita Shetty has been in the showbiz world for many years. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and she often shares pictures and videos. Along with her acting career, Shamita is also known for her fashion sense and good looks.

Shamita dropped a new video on her Instagram handle, wearing black and white athleisure and red sneakers. The actress is rigorously working out and giving out major fitness goals. In the caption, also she explains how to feel motivated on Mondays. She writes, "Deal with your Monday Blues my way! A combination of blocks, strikes and kicks in this sequence......Shadow fight the blues away!!"

On the personal front, Shamita is close to her family and the actress is often seen spending quality time with her mother and her sister Shilpa Shetty. Shamita recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her mother and her friend to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. She looked beautiful in a white ethnic outfit.  

On the professional front, Shamita has been in the showbiz world for many years. She has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. She recently featured in a music video titled 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' with Raqesh Bapat.

Speaking of her private life, Shamita was in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat since Bigg Boss OTT days, and they maintained their relationship even after the show. However, the two later parted ways and announced their separation on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shamita Shetty Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Shilpa Shetty Tere Vich Rab Disda Raqesh Bapat
Latest Video