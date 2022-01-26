Wow! Shamita Shetty remembers OTT contestant Akshara Singh talks about her fashion style

MUMBAI: Akshara Singh has always been someone who takes great pride in the language she so very boldly represents. She has been a face of Bhojpuri cinema who rose to a lot of fame post a stint with Bigboss last year and even there she shone because of someone who calls a spade a spade and her good looks to add it.

Even After she got evicted from the her shudh hindi and good looks and her camaradrie with Pratik got her to be spoken in the show by other contestants time and again

Recently too we Shamita Shetty was seen talking about Akshara and telling Rashami Desai that a certain outfit of her with her Hair do was similar to the way Akshara had dressed in addition to that the other contestants like Nishant added that Akshara had such shudh hindi, Rashami then said she finds Akshara very pretty and thinks she really is beautiful. All the other contestants agreed to it and rightly so.

Akshara says " its really sweet of them to have spoken about me so fondly its nice to know my memories and talks live on even after i have gotten out of the show..apni chaap chodh gayi main."