Wow! Shark Tank India 3 judge Aman Gupta's candid video with wife shows what happens when real sharks arrive

In addition to being one of the nation's most prosperous businessmen, Aman Gupta is a devoted father and husband. His social media posts are not just highlights of his business life but also feature wonderful moments with his family. We've recently become interested in a video that the businessman posted online that shows off his wife and daughter.
MUMBAI: One of Shark Tank India 3's most well-liked Sharks, Aman Gupta, frequently makes news for his interactions with pitchers. Pitchers, fans, and other Sharks teammates all adore him. In addition to being one of the nation's most prosperous businessmen, Aman Gupta is a devoted father and husband. His social media posts are not just highlights of his business life but also feature wonderful moments with his family. We've recently become interested in a video that the businessman posted online that shows off his wife and daughter.

Aman Gupta is seen walking toward the gate with his wife and elder kid while holding an umbrella in a video that was uploaded on his official Instagram account yesterday. Aman is spotted walking behind Piya Gupta and holding her daughter's hand. They are all three visible with broad smiles on their faces, appearing to be enjoying the moment.

The video was uploaded with a clever caption pointing out that the judge of Shark Tank India 3's family members are the real sharks. "When the real sharks arrive," is the caption.

Netizens responded to Aman Gupta's post by flooding the comment area with amusing remarks. Some seized the chance to discuss the recently circulated video showing Aman interacting with a female pitcher. Others wrote about how the family's true shark is the woman.

“Aman going home After the "don't intimidate me "episode” a user commented. "Lagta hai mam ne abhi tak apki flirting walo video nhi dekhi," another person commented. "Mard sirf apni pasandia aurat ke piche piche umbrella. le kr chalta ha," says one comment.

Others wrote, "Sharks are known for deal, you are known for dil," and showered Aman with affection. Another comment said, “You are the best Shark in the history of shark tank India.” 

For those who don't know, Aman Gupta is boAt's CMO and co-founder. Shark Tank India has been a part of his life since the first season. Miraya Gupta and Adaa Gupta, two stunning daughters of him and his spouse Piya.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 10:32

