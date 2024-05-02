Wow! Shark Tank India 3: Peyush Bansal commits Rs 2.5 Crore funding to 'Tigdambaaz' Pitchers, Anupam Mittal backs out

Two businessmen from Ahmedabad, particularly Peyush Bansal, dazzled the sharks with their affordable hearing aid pitch in a recent episode. In exchange for 1% equity, Kanishka and Raj proposed their brand, WeHear, and requested finance of Rs 2.5 crore.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 16:41
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI : With a few new "sharks" on the cast, Shark Tank India's third season debuted recently. Two businessmen from Ahmedabad, particularly Peyush Bansal, dazzled the sharks with their affordable hearing aid pitch in a recent episode. In exchange for 1% equity, Kanishka and Raj proposed their brand, WeHear, and requested finance of Rs 2.5 crore.

Also read: Exclusive: Shark Tank India season 3 to wrap shooting for the show on December 16?

The pitch impressed the sharks, but they weren't completely convinced over, especially considering how much money was being demanded. Anupam Mittal quizzed the pitchers on several topics. The "unconventional funding" that the pitchers had previously obtained was one of his main worries. Aman inquired about the other investors as well, not knowing their names.

The asking price also caused some concern for Vineeta Singh and Ritesh Agarwal. All of the sharks eventually withdrew, except for Peyush Bansal. As he opted out, Anupam remarked, "“Aap bohot tigdambaaz ho (You seem very fishy),” Vineeta also changed her mind and stated, “As an investment, the returns will not justify the entry valuation.”

Rejecting the agreement, Ritesh opinioned, “If I invest in this, it will need a significant amount of my time.” According to Aman Gupta, the request was "too expensive."

Peyush asked about the pitchers' plans for pricing him as an investor, even though he was the only shark who appeared interested in the deal. In exchange for 2.5 percent equity of which 1.5 percent would be advisory equity, he promised them funding of Rs 2.5 crore. As he gave the pitchers the check, they assured him that he would receive huge profits.

Also read: Shark Tank Season 3 : The Sharks get into a debate as the discuss the interiors of the new season

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- The Indian Express

Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I think I was destined to be a part of Dalchini: Manini De
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing...
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Wow: Rubina Dilaik epitomizes sophistication and unparalleled grace as she captivates fashion police with her style game!
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is a well known television actress. The actress delivered twin babies with her husband Abhinav...
What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’
MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been in over 50 films over his more than 24 years in the industry. He had...
Spoiler Alert! Aankh Micholi: Kesar Baa's Hatred Rooted in Sumedh's Illegitimacy
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus's new serial Aankh Micholi, viewers are in for an emotional roller-...
Box office! Movie Fighter had a decent weekend, movie is all set to touch 200 crore
MUMBAI : Movie Fighter has opened to mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the collection of the movie...
Recent Stories
Freddy Daruwala
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manini De
Exclusive! I think I was destined to be a part of Dalchini: Manini De
Surbhi
Hot and Happening: Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and the Ishqbaaaz gang attend Neha Laxmi Iyer’s pre-marriage bash!
JHALAK
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ace choreographer and dancer Javed Jaffrey to grace the upcoming episode
SUSHANT DIVGIKAR
Wow! Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Sushant Divgikar makes her relationship official on social media
KHANZAADI
OH NO! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Khanzaadi’s social media hacked again; hacker renames the account and deletes all her posts
Ankita
SAD! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pet “Scotch” passes away