Wow! Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh shares an inspirational post on what keeps her motivated on tough days, check it out

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. Vineeta Singh who was seen as one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India 2 is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a fitness enthusiast. She is a passionate athlete and has participated in many marathons and triathlons too.

Vineeta has now opened up about how she gets her motivation on life’s toughest days through a social media post. She wrote, “I get asked where I draw motivation from. And luckily over the last 2 years, it's been easier to access unbridled inspiration. I dig into some of that on my toughest days.

For instance, how do you not soak up the energy of 2 young boys excited about beautiful, clean oral care products? And the ones who write poetry about tea and are on a relentless mission to get the livelihood back for the tea gardens of Darjeeling. And the ones hustling to simplify diagnosis of chronic diseases. And the mother-son seeking the overlap of health & taste for Indians. And the one who went from being homeless to building one of India's prettiest accessory brands. And the ones determined to build an Indian brand of wellness gadgets!

Fortitude is the most underrated life skill, but passionate founders have that aplenty. What you do on your bad days, how you show up for your customers in the toughest of times, how you get courage in adversity. The ones truly in love with what they're building and with their customers always find it easier to show up on the tough days than those just doing it for the money!

So grateful for Jatan and Tushar from @perforaofficial and for Sparsh and Ishan from @dorjeteas and for Agragesh and Avinash from @trunome and for Soham and Payal from @thesimplysalad and for Chinu and Amit from @rubans.in and for Nikita and Himanshu from @winstonindia.official and all the other incredible founders I've had the fortune of knowing through Shark Tank - I know many Indians draw inspiration from you on our tough days! May fortitude always be with you!”

