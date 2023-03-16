Wow! Sheetal Joshi gives us a tour of sister Shivangi Joshi’s stunning vanity van, check it out

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others.The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

Shivangi’s sister Sheetal who is a Youtuber and Vlogger, has now shared glimpses of her sister’s stunning vanity van. Check it out;

Isn’t Shivangi’s Vanity Van gorgeous?

On the work front, Shivangi will be seen next in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.

Recently, the Balika Vadhu actress shocked fans when she revealed that she was suffering from a Kidney infection in an Instagram post, She revealed in the caption, “Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you to take care of your body, mind, and soul and most importantly, stay hydrated, guys.”

