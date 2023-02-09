Wow! Sheezan Khan announces sister Shafaq Naaz’s patch up with beau Zeeshan, check out their picture

Earlier there was news that Shafaq who was earlier dating Oman based businessman Zeeshan had her wedding called off in May.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 17:27
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a well known face in the Tv industry. She was recent;y in news when she made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage to show her support to sister Falaq and cheered her. The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time. The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others. Her family recently went through hell after their brother Sheezan Khan was arrested. They stood strong and came out stronger.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz opens up on her career-changing moment, shares about her brother Sheezan M Khan's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reveals who will give him a tough competition

Earlier there was news that Shafaq who was earlier dating Oman based businessman Zeeshan had her wedding called off in May. Now there is good news in the family for the actors. Looks like Shafaq and Zeeshan have patched up and her brother Sheezan has shared this through his insta story. He captioned a picture featuring both and captioned it, “Chalo Patch-up Mubarak ho" Check it out;

Also Read-Congratulations! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged to Muscat based businessman at the end of this month?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-Indiaforums


 


 

Sheezan Zeeshan Shafaq Naaz Falaq Naaz bigg boss ott 2 Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 17:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for his work on TV, movies, and reality shows, passed away after a heart attack in...
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn
MUMBAI: The industry is filled with so many great personalities and artists, but there are a few who leave a mark so...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  ...
Wow! Ishita Dutta resumes work post delivering her baby boy, says “strange not having Vaayu by my side..”
MUMBAI: One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been blessed with a baby boy...
Wow! Sheezan Khan announces sister Shafaq Naaz’s patch up with beau Zeeshan, check out their picture
MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a well known face in the Tv industry. She was recent;y in news when she made an appearance on...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba’s words reassure Bebe and Daarji about their decision, Jasleen furious
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
SIDHARTH SHUKLA
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn
LOCK UPP
Lock Upp Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming season?
Ishita Dutta
Wow! Ishita Dutta resumes work post delivering her baby boy, says “strange not having Vaayu by my side..”
Pratyusha Banerjee
Must Read! Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar breaks silence on Rahul Singh’s discharge plea being rejected in court, “A lot is yet to be revealed”
Sidharth Shulka
What! When late Sidharth Shukla’s mother sent him to a modeling contest to teach him a lesson
Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached to play the lead post the leap in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?