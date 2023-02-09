Wow! Sheezan Khan announces sister Shafaq Naaz’s patch up with beau Zeeshan, check out their picture

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a well known face in the Tv industry. She was recent;y in news when she made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage to show her support to sister Falaq and cheered her. The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time. The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others. Her family recently went through hell after their brother Sheezan Khan was arrested. They stood strong and came out stronger.

Earlier there was news that Shafaq who was earlier dating Oman based businessman Zeeshan had her wedding called off in May. Now there is good news in the family for the actors. Looks like Shafaq and Zeeshan have patched up and her brother Sheezan has shared this through his insta story. He captioned a picture featuring both and captioned it, “Chalo Patch-up Mubarak ho" Check it out;

Credit-Indiaforums







