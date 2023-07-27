Wow! Sheezan Khan has an emotional reunion with his Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actors after months, netizens say, “best surprise ever”

Abhishek Nigam replaced Sheezan on the show and soon the show went-off air. Now Sheezan finally met up with his Alibaba co-stars in an emotional reunion months after leaving the show.
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4.

Abhishek Nigam replaced Sheezan on the show and soon the show went-off air. Now Sheezan finally met up with his Alibaba co-stars in an emotional reunion months after leaving the show. He shared a sweet video where he is seen giving his little co-stars a warm hug. He captioned the video, “No words can ever describe what you kids mean to me and the Happiness To See you after Months !!”

Fans of Sheezan and the show, were overwhelmed seeing the video and the reunion. One wrote, “no one can replace alibaba as shezan”, another wrote, “Their bond 'touch wood'”, another wrote, “Memories and memories of Baba still exist and will never fade away. We will always miss you Baba Sheezan Khan only” another commented, “ don't know how to express the feeling inside me after seeing this video  @sheezan9 I love you so much, man You are the best always and forever.” Another wrote, “This reel has my heart “ another wrote, “best suprise i ever got” one wrote, “#WeWantAlibaba3 #ko viral karo sab.”

Check out the amazing video;

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

